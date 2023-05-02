UrduPoint.com

US To Transfer To Philippines 4 Patrol Vessels, 3 C-130H Aircraft - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 03:10 AM

US to Transfer to Philippines 4 Patrol Vessels, 3 C-130H Aircraft - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The United States is planning to transfer four patrol vessels and three C-130H military transport aircraft to the Philippines to enhance the country's defense capabilities, the White House said in a fact sheet.

"The United States intends to transfer to the Armed Forces of the Philippines two Island-class patrol vessels, two Protector-class patrol vessels, and three C-130H aircraft, pending applicable Congressional notification requirements," the fact sheet said on Monday.

The United States has already transferred two Cyclone-class coastal patrol vessels to the Philippines in late April and they are already en route to Manila, the fact sheet said.

The two countries are adopting Bilateral Defense Guidelines to deepen security cooperation and interoperability across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace, the fact sheet said.

The guidelines will also advance information-sharing, accelerated defense capability development, and collaboration on emerging security challenges, the fact sheet added.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos is currently on a visit to Washington and said earlier on Monday that Manila is against military provocations and will not turn into a "staging post" for any country's military campaign.

Last month, the United States and the Philippines agreed to expand their Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement from 2014 to four new locations, one of them near the South China Sea. Commenting on the agreement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it would lead to more tensions and less peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

China Washington White House Visit Manila Lead United States Philippines April Post From Agreement

Recent Stories

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

4 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

4 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

4 hours ago
 UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afgh ..

UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine - Swiss Envoy ..

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA S ..

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.