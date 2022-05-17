US Treasury Issues License Authorizing Chevron to Negotiate Future Activities in Venezuela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The US Treasury Department has issued a narrow license to allow Chevron to negotiate future potential activities in Venezuela, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Treasury, with a guidance from the State Department, issued a narrow license authorizing Chevron to negotiate the terms of a potential future activities in Venezuela," the official said. "It does not allow entry into any agreement with PDVSA or any other activity involving PDVSA or Venezuela's oil sector. So fundamentally what they are doing is just allowed to talk."