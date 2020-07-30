UrduPoint.com
US Troop Pullout From Germany Matter Of Bilateral Relations Of Berlin, Washington- Kremlin

Thu 30th July 2020

Russia sees planned US troop pullout from Germany as a matter related exclusively to bilateral relations of Berlin and Washington, but believes that there are no any real threats justifying US military presence in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has announced that the United States planned to withdraw 11,900 military personnel from Germany over 6,000 soldiers would be sent home while others would be relocated elsewhere in Europe, including Italy and Belgium. The move would reduce the number of US troops stationed in Germany from some 36,000 to 24,000.

Washington also decided to relocate its European Command headquarters from Germany to the Belgian city of Mons.

"This is an internal issue of the United States and a matter of bilateral relations between Washington and Berlin. We are not going to interfere in these relations or comment on them in any way. We have never hidden the fact that the fewer American soldiers are on the European continent, the calmer Europe is. This position is well known, especially given that since the end of the Cold War bloc confrontation, there are no obvious dangers or real threats, while ephemeral threats can be invented as long as you like," Peskov told reporters.

