US, UK Unveil Sweeping Sanctions On Iran's Drone Program
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM
The United States and Britain announced widespread sanctions against Iran's military drone program on Thursday, in response to its weekend attack against Israel
"Today, we are holding Iran accountable -- imposing new sanctions and export controls," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Tehran launched its first ever direct military attack on Israel late Saturday in retaliation for an April 1 air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus -- widely blamed on Israel -- that killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two generals.
The large-scale attack involved more than 300 drones and missiles, most of which were shot down by Israel and its allies including Washington and London, causing little damage.
