Open Menu

US, UK Unveil Sweeping Sanctions On Iran's Drone Program

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM

US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program

The United States and Britain announced widespread sanctions against Iran's military drone program on Thursday, in response to its weekend attack against Israel

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The United States and Britain announced widespread sanctions against Iran's military drone program on Thursday, in response to its weekend attack against Israel.

"Today, we are holding Iran accountable -- imposing new sanctions and export controls," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Tehran launched its first ever direct military attack on Israel late Saturday in retaliation for an April 1 air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus -- widely blamed on Israel -- that killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two generals.

The large-scale attack involved more than 300 drones and missiles, most of which were shot down by Israel and its allies including Washington and London, causing little damage.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Israel Iran Washington Damascus London Tehran United States April

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif ..

Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif to Inaugurate ‘Besakhi’

50 seconds ago
 MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its i ..

MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception

9 minutes ago
 Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case agai ..

Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM

9 minutes ago
 KP politicians, civil society laud President's add ..

KP politicians, civil society laud President's address

6 minutes ago
 Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures i ..

Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow

Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow

9 minutes ago
Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies a ..

Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies aged 92

9 minutes ago
 SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic pla ..

SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic plan

6 minutes ago
 Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in p ..

Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting

14 minutes ago
 Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in ..

Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart

14 minutes ago
 Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO ..

Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO chief

9 minutes ago
 Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang

Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World