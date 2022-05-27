UrduPoint.com

US, Ukraine Submitted No Information On Joint Bioresearch To UN - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 07:47 PM

US, Ukraine Submitted No Information on Joint Bioresearch to UN - Russian Defense Ministry

The United States and Ukraine, in their reports on their biological research to the UN, did not indicate joint work in this area, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States and Ukraine, in their reports on their biological research to the UN, did not indicate joint work in this area, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Friday.

"In connection with the investigation of the military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine, we have analyzed the documents sent by these states to the UN. It should be noted that in these materials neither Ukraine nor the United States provided information about joint ongoing biological research, as well as about joint biological protection developments," he said.

Poland and Germany also did not announce cooperation with Ukraine in their reports to the UN, Kirillov noted.

Ukraine's reports sent to the UN that said there was no military biological program in the country contradicted recent statements by the US representative to the OSCE, Kirillov said.

"In these reports for the period from 2016 to 2020, Ukraine states that 'the Government of Ukraine did not and does not conduct any offensive and defensive activities within the framework of biological research and development programs. Since January 1, 1946, the government of Ukraine has no information about such activities of the former Soviet Union on the territory of Ukraine,'" the general cites the data.

Kirillov noted that this contradicted the statement made on May 20, 2022, by US Deputy Permanent Representative to the OSCE Lewis Gitter that assistance to Kiev was aimed at reducing biological and veterinary hazards, as well as securing illegal stockpiles of biological weapons left over from the Soviet Union.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Germany Kiev United States January May 2016 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

PANAH to host Int'l conference on heart diseases

PANAH to host Int'l conference on heart diseases

5 seconds ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review steps taken ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review steps taken to deal with monsoon rains

7 seconds ago
 Four-day training workshop on ICU management concl ..

Four-day training workshop on ICU management concluded

1 minute ago
 Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Retailers imposed fine of Rs 106,500

Retailers imposed fine of Rs 106,500

1 minute ago
 WHO Speaks Out Against Imposing Travel Ban Due to ..

WHO Speaks Out Against Imposing Travel Ban Due to Monkeypox Outbreak

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.