US, Ukraine Submitted No Information on Joint Bioresearch to UN - Russian Defense Ministry

The United States and Ukraine, in their reports on their biological research to the UN, did not indicate joint work in this area, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States and Ukraine, in their reports on their biological research to the UN, did not indicate joint work in this area, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Friday.

"In connection with the investigation of the military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine, we have analyzed the documents sent by these states to the UN. It should be noted that in these materials neither Ukraine nor the United States provided information about joint ongoing biological research, as well as about joint biological protection developments," he said.

Poland and Germany also did not announce cooperation with Ukraine in their reports to the UN, Kirillov noted.

Ukraine's reports sent to the UN that said there was no military biological program in the country contradicted recent statements by the US representative to the OSCE, Kirillov said.

"In these reports for the period from 2016 to 2020, Ukraine states that 'the Government of Ukraine did not and does not conduct any offensive and defensive activities within the framework of biological research and development programs. Since January 1, 1946, the government of Ukraine has no information about such activities of the former Soviet Union on the territory of Ukraine,'" the general cites the data.

Kirillov noted that this contradicted the statement made on May 20, 2022, by US Deputy Permanent Representative to the OSCE Lewis Gitter that assistance to Kiev was aimed at reducing biological and veterinary hazards, as well as securing illegal stockpiles of biological weapons left over from the Soviet Union.