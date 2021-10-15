US Warns Americans to Avoid Weeks of Potentially Violent Protests in Chile - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Protests in Chile coinciding with the second anniversary of a period of civil unrest prompted a warning for US nationals and residents to avoid potentially violent demonstrations that are expected to run through Monday and possibly longer, the State Department said in a travel alert.

"Due to the upcoming two-year anniversary of the start of the civil unrest in Chile, the US Embassy in Chile is anticipating potentially violent protests in Santiago and nationwide starting today through October 18 and beyond," the alert said on Thursday.

The alert urged Americans to monitor local media for updates, avoid crowds, avoid demonstrations and otherwise keep a low profile.

In October 2019, more than a million Chileans took to the streets to protest corruption, a rising cost of living, sales of state-owned assets to private investors and pervasive inequality in the South American nation.