UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:47 AM

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

A US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the island's defence ministry said, a move likely to anger Beijing

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the island's defence ministry said, a move likely to anger Beijing.

The move came a day after China, which views Taiwan as a renegade province, published a defence white paper stressing its willingness to use force to thwart any move towards the self-ruled island's independence, and accusing the US of undermining global stability.

It also followed an unprecedented joint Chinese-Russia air force exercise this week that triggered furious protests of airspace violations by key US regional allies South Korea and Japan.

US warships periodically conduct "freedom of navigation" exercises in the waterway, triggering angry responses from China every time.

Beijing lodged a protest with Washington in May after a US destroyer and a supply ship sailed through the strait.

China views any ships passing through the strait as essentially a breach of its sovereignty -- while the US and many other nations view the route as international waters open to all.

Taiwan and China have been ruled separately since the end of a civil war in 1949, but Beijing views the democratic island as part of its territory.

Last month, a Canadian frigate and a support vessel passed through Taiwan Strait as they came from a visit to Vietnam's Cam Ranh Bay heading to Northeast Asia to join "a multinational effort to counter North Korea's evasion of UN Security Council sanctions by maritime smuggling".

In April, Beijing said its navy had warned off a French warship that had entered the Taiwan Strait earlier that month and lodged an official complaint with Paris.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations China Washington Visit Beijing Paris Independence Cam Ranh Japan South Korea North Korea Vietnam April May All From Asia

Recent Stories

Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq exposed for cheating on mult ..

4 minutes ago

Induction of New Indigenous IFE System for PIA

6 minutes ago

Azerbaijani Air Force's MiG-29 Fighter Crashes, Fa ..

10 minutes ago

Maldives Willing to Boost Air Traffic With Russia ..

10 minutes ago

Maldives' Foreign Minister Says Invited Lavrov to ..

10 minutes ago

People snap selfies with Maryam Nawaz at Lahore Ai ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.