Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims Rise to 778,000 for Week to Nov 21 - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Some 778,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 4 percent higher than the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle nine months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending November 21, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 778,000," the department said in a news release. It revised upward claims in the previous week to November 14 to 748,000 from an initial 742,000. That raised the latest week's claims by 30,000, or about 4 percent.

