Uzbekistan, US Boost Strategic Partnership in All Spheres - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Uzbekistan and the United States have intensified strategic partnership in recent years in all areas of the bilateral and regional agenda, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Uzbekistan's acting Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov and US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland discussed issues of bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"As it was noted during the meeting, over recent years, due to the joint efforts, the Uzbek-American strategic partnership has significantly intensified in all areas of the bilateral and regional agenda," the ministry said, adding that both sides actively cooperate on political issues on the principles of mutual trust and respect.

Nuland noted the US support for Uzbekistan's course of reforms and openness, as well as Washington's commitment to enhancing ties at the bilateral level and in the C5+1 format, which consists of five Central Asian nations and the United States.

"The efforts of our country to achieve sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan, provide feasible humanitarian aid to the neighboring state, implement infrastructure and energy projects were highly appreciated," the ministry added.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the schedule of upcoming events at various levels.