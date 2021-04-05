Venezuela Extends Strict Lockdown Amid Spike in Brazilian Strain COVID19 Cases - Maduro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The strict lockdown enforced in Venezuela for the week of Easter is being extended as the Brazilian coronavirus variant continues to spread in the country, President Nicolas Maduro has announced.

In a Sunday address broadcast by VTV, Maduro said that the quarantine measures will continue to be in force for another seven days.

Earlier on Sunday, Venezuela reported a record high daily increase in coronavirus cases (1,779). A day earlier, the country registered the highest number of deaths from COVID-19: 18 fatalities over a 24-hour period.

Maduro said on Sunday that the epidemiological situation in Venezuela depends on the spread of Brazilian strains (P1 and P2) and that strict quarantine measures are needed.

At the end of March, Maduro said that a strict lockdown was going to be enforced in Venezuela for the week of Easter, but strategic sectors such as healthcare, communications, and food supplies were going to continue to work as usual.