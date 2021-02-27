UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Foreign Ministry Condemns US Airstrike On Syria As Return To Infinite War

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 05:10 AM

Venezuelan Foreign Ministry Condemns US Airstrike on Syria as Return to Infinite War

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has condemned the US airstrike on eastern Syria calling it a return to infinite war.

On late Thursday, the United States bombed what it described as facilities of the pro-Iranian militia near the Iraqi-Syrian border.

"Venezuela is strongly condemning the US military attack on the Syrian territory and expressing firm solidarity with the people and the government of this partner nation. It is sad that Washington is returning to infinite war and is abandoning diplomacy and international law," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

The US airstrike has been condemned by Syria and Russia.

