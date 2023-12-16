Open Menu

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Appeals Ban On Holding Public Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Venezuelan opposition leader appeals ban on holding public office

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado filed an eleventh-hour court appeal on Friday to overturn a ban on her holding public office, as she seeks to run against President Nicolas Maduro in the 2024 elections.

"Maduro will have to decide whether... to comply or not to comply with the agreements he has assumed with actors of the international community,", Machado told journalists as she left the Supreme Court.

Negotiators for Maduro and the opposition struck a deal last month in Barbados to take steps toward a competitive election.

The agreement gave opposition figures until December 15 to challenge bans preventing them from holding public office.

Machado, who won overwhelming support in an opposition Primary in October, had declined earlier in the week to seek her political reinstatement at the Supreme Court, which the opposition widely sees as subservient to the Maduro government.

Political disqualifications, ordered by the Comptroller's Office, have been widely used by the Maduro government to sideline possible electoral opposition.

Machado, a former legislator, called her disqualification "a non-existent act," alleging that she was never formally notified of it.

She said her actions at the Supreme Court were part of "a complex negotiation process" with one purpose "to have clean and free elections."

Following the Barbados agreement, the US government eased sanctions on Venezuelan oil, gas and gold for six months, but made the move contingent on the lifting of bans on opposition figures, among other actions.

"We applaud Maria Corina Machado and other candidates for their courage and willingness to appeal their ineligibilities," the US Embassy for Caracas, which operates out of Bogota, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Now it is up to the representatives of Nicholas Maduro to demonstrate their commitment to competitive... elections."

Jorge Rodriguez, president of the National Assembly, controlled by the ruling party, rejected the US statement.

"It is not (an) embassy accredited in our country, but a propaganda office at the service of the darkest interests against the peace of Venezuela," he wrote on X. "Venezuela accepts no directives from anyone."

erc/pgf/tm/gm/tjj/lb

X

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Supreme Court Twitter Oil Bogota Caracas Barbados Venezuela October December Gas Gold From Government Agreement Court Opposition

Recent Stories

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as ..

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as caretaker Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agre ..

PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC

1 hour ago
 ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

13 hours ago
A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

13 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

13 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

13 hours ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

13 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

13 hours ago
 MQM-P urges provincial government for action again ..

MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

13 hours ago

More Stories From World