Venezuelan Vice President Rodriguez Says Illegal Sanctions Are Aimed Against Int'l Ties

Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:40 PM

Venezuelan Vice President Rodriguez Says Illegal Sanctions Are Aimed Against Int'l Ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez expressed the belief on Friday that the "forced illegal" sanctions on her country were aimed against Venezuela's relations with Russia and other nations but could not ruin the friendship.

"The geopolitical goal is to destroy these relations. But no sanctions could ruin friendship and partnership existing between Russia and Venezuela," Rodriguez said during her visit to Moscow.

