Venezuela's Machado Urges International Pressure Over Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Friday urged the international community to heap more pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's government to allow her coalition's chosen candidate to take part in July elections.
The 56-year-old politician thanked countries like Colombia and Brazil -- traditional allies of Caracas -- which joined the United States and France in expressing their alarm over the exclusion of candidate Corina Yoris.
"They reaffirm that our struggle is fair and democratic," Machado wrote on X.
"I call on the democratic leaders of the world to join the efforts of presidents and governments in demanding that the Maduro regime allow the registration of Corina Yoris as a candidate in the presidential elections.
"
Machado's Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) was this week forced to register an unknown candidate after being unable to sign up Yoris, 80, to face off against Maduro, who is seeking a third term in office.
Yoris was already the embattled opposition's Plan B.
PUD leader Maria Corina Machado overwhelmingly won an opposition Primary in October last year, but was banned from public office for 15 years by courts loyal to Maduro after being accused of corruption -- a charge she dismisses as fabricated -- and of supporting sanctions against his government.
Recent Stories
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise
N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported offence
Refugees caught up in Paris clean-up drive
Mourners express grief, anger after one week Moscow's massacre
Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan
Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception
More Stories From World
-
Senegal Constitutional Council confirms Faye as president-elect3 minutes ago
-
Football: CAF Champions League result3 minutes ago
-
Macron tells Senegal president-elect France wants to 'intensify partnership'7 hours ago
-
Russia says attack foiled in south of country: agencies8 hours ago
-
Another US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘horrific’ support for Israel8 hours ago
-
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria9 hours ago
-
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon9 hours ago
-
N.Ireland unionist leader resigns over reported offence10 hours ago
-
Refugees caught up in Paris clean-up drive10 hours ago
-
Mourners express grief, anger after one week Moscow's massacre10 hours ago
-
Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception10 hours ago
-
Huge crane ready to clear Baltimore bridge debris10 hours ago