Open Menu

Venezuela's Maduro Invokes Ghost Of Hugo Chavez In Reelection Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Venezuela's Maduro invokes ghost of Hugo Chavez in reelection bid

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) As he launches his bid for a third term in power, Venezuela's unpopular President Nicolas Maduro is again channeling the legacy of his firebrand predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez -- and risking comparisons in the process, analysts say.

More than 10 years after Chavez, a charismatic pillar of Latin America's left, died of cancer, Maduro -- who has stifled dissent as Venezuela's economy has crumbled under his leadership -- has taken steps to build his own iconography.

But with July 28 elections looming, he is again invoking Chavez's magic touch.

"A leader always wants to have or build his own relationship with the masses.

.. but Maduro has a problem: the natural comparison between him and Chavez," Luis Vicente Leon, president of the opinion firm Datanalisis, told AFP.

Chavez, who ruled Venezuela from 1999 until his death in 2013, was a former military man with a surfeit of charm and a fiery-yet-folksy manner that attracted broad popularity, underpinned by generous public spending backed by sky-high oil revenues.

He steered Venezuela into what he called a socialist "Bolivarian revolution" -- himself trying to cash in on the popularity of Simon Bolivar, the country's independence hero.

Maduro, handpicked by Chavez to be his successor, comes up short.

Related Topics

Oil Died Man Leon Independence Venezuela July Cancer From

Recent Stories

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

15 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

34 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

3 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

12 hours ago
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang ..

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence

12 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..

12 hours ago
 PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

12 hours ago
 FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

12 hours ago
 Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack

Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack

12 hours ago
 Families of two WASA workers to be compensated pro ..

Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister

12 hours ago

More Stories From World