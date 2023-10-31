Open Menu

Venezuela's Top Court Suspends Result Of Opposition Primary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Venezuela's top court suspends result of opposition primary

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Venezuela's Supreme Court on Monday suspended the outcome of an opposition Primary vote, prompting Washington to warn it would "take action" if President Nicolas Maduro's government did not meet its commitments ahead of a 2024 election.

The United States agreed to ease oil and gas sanctions against Maduro's government after it struck a deal with the opposition to hold an election the international community hopes will restore democracy in the crisis-wracked country.

However, the government subsequently rejected the outcome of an opposition primary to choose a presidential candidate. That vote earlier this month was won by Maria Corina Machado, 56, who is banned from holding office for 15 years.

Maduro's administration has launched a probe into the primary, claiming it was tainted by fraud.

And Jose Brito, a dissident opposition lawmaker accused by some of being in cahoots with the Maduro government, filed an appeal against the primary to the Supreme Court.

"All the outcomes of the different phases of the electoral process... are suspended," read Monday's ruling.

The top court also reiterated its ban of Machado, for alleged corruption and backing international sanctions against Caracas.

Venezuelan officials are demanding the opposition hand over all documents relating to the primary election, including logs that could identify voters.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Supreme Court Washington Democracy Vote Oil Caracas United States Venezuela Gas All From Government Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day r ..

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago
 AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio ..

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity o ..

8 hours ago
 FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on ..

FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

8 hours ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

8 hours ago
 Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian ..

Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian Award in politics

8 hours ago
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi ..

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi-final bid

8 hours ago
 Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure devel ..

Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure development to promote adventure to ..

8 hours ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1 ..

Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1998, & Ijara Sukuk Rules, 2008

9 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

9 hours ago
 'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illega ..

'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illegal immigrants after Oct 31: Bal ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World