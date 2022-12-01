UrduPoint.com

Victims In Plane Crash In Armenia Were Russian Citizens - Ministry Of Emergency Situations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 06:10 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The victims of a plane crash in Armenia were Russian citizens, press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations Hayk Kostanyan told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that a B55 plane crashed and caught fire near the village of Jraber in the Kotayk Province in Armenia and at least two people were killed.

"The victims are Russian citizens," Kostanyan said.

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia stated that only crew members ” two pilots ” were on board of the plane.

