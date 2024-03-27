Vietnam Faces High Risk Of Animal-to-human Disease Infection
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Vietnam faces a high risk of animal-to-human disease infection with 27 deaths from rabies and one death from avian influenza since early this year, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien on Wednesday.
The situation has posed a warning over the complicated development of diseases in Vietnam this year, he said at a conference on strengthening prevention and control of zoonotic diseases.
Small-scale livestock disease outbreaks, cross-border transmission and extreme weather conditions are the leading factors raising infection risks from animals to humans, he noted.
According to deputy health minister Nguyen Thi Huong Lien, Vietnam has recorded two avian influenza cases in humans since 2022, with one death reported in March 2024.
Meanwhile, rabies always poses a high risk of fatality. In 2023, Vietnam recorded 82 deaths from rabies. Twenty-seven deaths were reported in the first three months of this year with the number of infections surging, especially in the Central Highlands region, the official told the conference.
Recent Stories
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
More Stories From World
-
Mainland urges Taiwan to return to 1992 Consensus to resume dialogue2 minutes ago
-
Asia remains attractive destination for global investment2 minutes ago
-
China congratulates Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye on election win32 minutes ago
-
Medvedev, Alcaraz and Sinner through in Miami32 minutes ago
-
FIA Commercial Banking Circle conduct operations against Hawala, Hundi business1 hour ago
-
Almost one child in six is cyberbullied: WHO Europe1 hour ago
-
Sweden aims to boost plastic recycling with giant plant1 hour ago
-
Olympic flame to burn near Louvre during Paris Games: source2 hours ago
-
5.7-magnitude quake hits 178 km WSW of Port Orford, Oregon -- USGS2 hours ago
-
"The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" still tops China's box office chart2 hours ago
-
Lebanon media says 2 dead in fresh Israeli strikes on east2 hours ago
-
Kenya wins Four Nations Football Tournament2 hours ago