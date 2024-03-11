Vietnam's Public Debt-to-GDP Ratio Declines
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 12:30 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Vietnam's public debt-to-GDP ratio decreased from 43.1 percent in 2021 to 37 percent by early 2024 while the ratio approved by National Assembly or the parliament stands at 60 percent, Vietnam news reported Monday, citing Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc.
Ho said the country's public debts had been kept at a sustainable and stable level, which has given room for the country to implement reasonable and expansionary fiscal policies when necessary, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the current low debt-to-GDP level compared to the cap rate and the favorable debt structure, Vietnam still has large room to mobilize public debt to finance essential and key infrastructure projects for future development, he said.
According to the report, in the meantime, outstanding domestic debt has increased, accounting for about 71 percent of the government's outstanding debt.
Recent Stories
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand scientists study dolphins' regional accents1 minute ago
-
Harsh winter kills over 3.9 mln head of livestock in Mongolia12 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end more than 2% lower32 minutes ago
-
S. Korea starts process to suspend licences of 4,900 striking doctors32 minutes ago
-
China disaster warning technology brings benefits to Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
Madrid bombings survivors' pain, fear linger 20 years on52 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - collated1 hour ago
-
Israel-Hamas war rages in besieged Gaza as Ramadan begins1 hour ago
-
Japan's Nikkei falls 3% on stronger yen2 hours ago
-
Kyoto seeks to guard geishas from tourist 'paparazzi'2 hours ago
-
Putin's opposition: Dead, jailed or exiled2 hours ago
-
Carey's 98 drags Australia home in New Zealand Test thriller2 hours ago