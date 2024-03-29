HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) -- Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of 8.08 billion U.S. Dollars in the first three months of this year, the country's General Statistics Office said on Friday.

During the three months, total import-export turnover of goods reached 178.04 billion dollars, with export turnover recorded at 93.

06 billion dollars and imports at 84.98 billion dollars.

Exports and imports in the period saw year-on-year increases of 17 percent and 13.9 percent, respectively.

Four items, including electronics, computers and components, telephones, textiles and garments, recorded an export turnover of over 49 billion dollars, accounting for 52.7 percent of the total.