Visit of Russian Health Experts to Turkey Ended - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The visit of the Russian health experts to Turkey has ended, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"I'll start with the completed visit of our inspection team to Turkey. As we agreed with the representatives of the Turkish side, such an inspection visit took place," Golikova said during a briefing.

According to Golikova, Turkish colleagues have developed a guide for working in the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A decision was made on the feasibility of restoring aviation communication with Turkey from June 22 this year," Golikova added.