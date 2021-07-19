UrduPoint.com
Von Der Leyen On Reports On Israeli Spyware Hacking: Fully 'Unacceptable' If Confirmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:27 PM

The reports about software developed by a private Israeli firm being used to spy on activists and reporters worldwide are yet to be verified but it is "completely unacceptable" if confirmed, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The reports about software developed by a private Israeli firm being used to spy on activists and reporters worldwide are yet to be verified but it is "completely unacceptable" if confirmed, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, an investigation by The Washington Post and 16 other media outlets claimed that the Pegasus software, developed by the NSO Group and used by government agencies to track criminals and terrorists, was deployed by state services to hack private phones of activists, journalists, and opposition figures around the world.

"What we could read so far, and this has to be verified, but if it is the case, it is completely unacceptable and against any kind of rules we have in the European Union," von der Leyen said at a press conference in Prague.

