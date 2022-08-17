Vucic Says Serbia Does Not Need Foreign Bases, Will Remain Neutral

Serbian President Alexandar Vucic said during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday that Belgrade will remain neutral and does not need foreign military bases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Serbian President Alexandar Vucic said during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday that Belgrade will remain neutral and does not need foreign military bases.

"When it comes to our bilateral relations once again I underlined to Secretary General Stoltenberg that Serbia is a military neutral country and that we will remain military neutral," Vucic said during a press conference, adding that Serbia "does not need any foreign military bases."