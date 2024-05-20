Wang Yi Offers Condolences Over Deaths Of Iranian President, Foreign Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday expressed condolences over the unfortunate deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter accident
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday expressed condolences over the unfortunate deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter accident.
While meeting the press with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu in Astana, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the Chinese side offers sincere condolences to their relatives, the Iranian government and the people, CGTN reported.
Wang said President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian have made important contributions to promoting the development of China-Iran relations and friendly regional cooperation.
Noting that China has provided assistance for Iran's rescue efforts, and will continue to offer necessary support, Wang said it is believed that the Iranian government and people will have the ability to survive this difficult moment.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements for April
Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observatory of Translation
Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to promote health tourism
DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers
Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in siz ..
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot
11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms
Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title
Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers
World Water Forum opens in Bali
FC KP advances healthcare with new teaching hospital in Peshawar
More Stories From World
-
ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements for April7 minutes ago
-
World Water Forum opens in Bali14 minutes ago
-
Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September46 minutes ago
-
ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warrant for Netanyahu53 minutes ago
-
Strikes pound Gaza as Israel voices 'duty' to expand Rafah incursion2 hours ago
-
Iran's allies in 'Axis of Resistance' mourn Raisi's death2 hours ago
-
What we know about Iranian president's fatal helicopter crash53 minutes ago
-
Gulf states mourn Iran president, top diplomat after fatal crash2 hours ago
-
Xi Jinping expresses condolences over death of Iranian president40 minutes ago
-
South Africa's top court strikes Zuma from ballot3 hours ago
-
War monitor says Israeli strikes kill six pro-Iran fighters in Syria3 hours ago
-
Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September3 hours ago