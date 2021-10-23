Warrant Issued to Search N. Mexico Ranch Where Baldwin Fatally Shot Camerawoman - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Juan Rios told Sputnik they issued a warrant to search a ranch in the state of New Mexico where actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a camerawoman with a prop gun on the set of a western movie being filmed.

"Yes that is correct," Rios said on Friday when asked if the sheriff's office issued a search warrant for Bonanza Creek Ranch as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting.