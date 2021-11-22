Washington Metro to Continue Operating on 'Reduced' Schedule Until 2022 - Statement

The metro rail system in the US capital will continue operating on reduced levels at least until the end of the year, the Washington Metropolitan Transport Administration (WMATA) said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The metro rail system in the US capital will continue operating on reduced levels at least until the end of the year, the Washington Metropolitan Transport Administration (WMATA) said in a statement on Monday.

The Washington authorities decided to stop operating new model trains after one derailed in mid-October in order to investigate reasons for the incident.

"Metro customers can expect to see current (reduced) rail service levels through December 31," the statement said. "With no timeline established to return the 7000-series fleet in the interest of safety, and 6000-series railcars awaiting parts due to global supply chain challenges, incremental service improvements will be made during December as parts arrive for older model railcars.

The WMATA said about 75 percent of stations have trains arriving every 10-12 minutes, but sometimes trains operate on less frequent schedules.

"The rail service outlook for January 2022 will depend upon the successful completion of the 7000-series test plan and restoration plan - both of which require acceptance from Washington Metrorail Safety Commission - and the operational plan to remobilize the fleet for passenger service," the statement said.

On October 12, a metro train derailed near Arlington Cemetery in Virginia, located just outside Washington. The Arlington Fire Department said there were no injuries in the incident.