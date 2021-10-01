Weekly VTsIOM Poll Shows 64% of Russians Trust President Putin, Ratings Stable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) As much as 59.5% of Russians approve of President Vladimir Putin's work, while slightly over 64% trust him, according to a fresh poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM).

The poll showed that 64.2% of respondents trusted Putin, as opposed to 31% that answered negatively. Previous poll's figures were 64.1% and 30.7%, respectively.

Additionally, 59.5% indicated that they approved of Putin's work as head of state and 30% said they did not. Putin's approval ratings have remained stable at about 60% for several months now.

The nationwide survey was conducted from September 20 to September 26 via a phone interview of 11,200 respondents aged over 18. For this sample size, the margin of error does not exceed 1% with a 95% probability.