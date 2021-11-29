UrduPoint.com

West Uses Migrants To Contain Belarusian Army In Potential Conflict Against Russia - Minsk

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that Western countries are using the situation with migrants to contain the Belarusian military in case of a conflict against Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that Western countries are using the situation with migrants to contain the Belarusian military in case of a conflict against Russia.

"They are probably worried that we have a smaller flow of migrants because they used these people (we can already see this) in order to solve their internal problems and keep us in suspense.

They understand perfectly well: if only Ukraine tries to unleash a conflict with Russia, Belarus will not remain on the sidelines, therefore, the Belarusian army must be contained and strained on the western borders," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, in turn, said that NATO member states are building up the offensive potential of their armed forces near the borders of Belarus.

