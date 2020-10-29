Western Partners Keep Practicing Anti-Competitive Policies Against Gazprom - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow's partners in the West were acting irrational and anti-competitive in relation to the Russian gas giant Gazprom.

Speaking at the Russia Calling! investment forum, organized by VTB Capital, Putin noted that the deliveries of Russian gas for export ensured not only Gazprom's break-even operation but also created financial conditions, including for the implementation of gasification plans within the country.

"They [gas supplies] provide competitiveness of our economy, something our European partners do not always agree with and thus try to put all sorts of sticks in our wheels, which in my opinion, is absolutely unreasonable," Putin said.

"Yes, this is our natural competitive advantage. Why does anyone think that it should be limited in an unnatural, non-market way? I think that this is wrong, unfair and absolutely contrary to the market principles," the president stressed.