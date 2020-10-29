UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Western Partners Keep Practicing Anti-Competitive Policies Against Gazprom - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:09 PM

Western Partners Keep Practicing Anti-Competitive Policies Against Gazprom - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow's partners in the West were acting irrational and anti-competitive in relation to the Russian gas giant Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow's partners in the West were acting irrational and anti-competitive in relation to the Russian gas giant Gazprom.

Speaking at the Russia Calling! investment forum, organized by VTB Capital, Putin noted that the deliveries of Russian gas for export ensured not only Gazprom's break-even operation but also created financial conditions, including for the implementation of gasification plans within the country.

"They [gas supplies] provide competitiveness of our economy, something our European partners do not always agree with and thus try to put all sorts of sticks in our wheels, which in my opinion, is absolutely unreasonable," Putin said.

"Yes, this is our natural competitive advantage. Why does anyone think that it should be limited in an unnatural, non-market way? I think that this is wrong, unfair and absolutely contrary to the market principles," the president stressed.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira Gas Market All

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

11 minutes ago

China's GDP Expected to Exceed $14.9Mln in 2020 - ..

1 minute ago

Claims of Foreign Fighters Helping Baku in Karabak ..

1 minute ago

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

52 minutes ago

Israel, Lebanon Finish 2nd Round of Talks on Demar ..

1 minute ago

US Blocking Chinese Efforts to Repatriate Fugitive ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.