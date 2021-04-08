UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says Russia Has More Troops On Ukraine Border Than At Any Time Since 2014

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:57 PM

White House Says Russia Has More Troops on Ukraine Border Than at Any Time Since 2014

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki in a press briefing on Thursday said Russia has more forces at the border with Ukraine than it has had there since 2014

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki in a press briefing on Thursday said Russia has more forces at the border with Ukraine than it has had there since 2014.

"The United States is increasingly concerned by recent escalation...

in eastern Ukraine, including Russian troop movements on Ukraine's border," Psaki said. "Russia now has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014."

Earlier, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said Russia is interested in a stable situation on the border and has no intention to infringe on Ukraine's sovereignty.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House United States Border

Recent Stories

Multi-national Air Exercise "Aces Meet 2021-1" co ..

3 minutes ago

98 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

3 minutes ago

Poor diabetes control in children tied to high ris ..

3 minutes ago

Gunmen kill truck driver in Khuzdar

3 minutes ago

Global initiative launched to tackle marine litter ..

7 minutes ago

Biden Administration to Announce More Actions On G ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.