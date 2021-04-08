White House Says Russia Has More Troops on Ukraine Border Than at Any Time Since 2014

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki in a press briefing on Thursday said Russia has more forces at the border with Ukraine than it has had there since 2014

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki in a press briefing on Thursday said Russia has more forces at the border with Ukraine than it has had there since 2014.

"The United States is increasingly concerned by recent escalation...

in eastern Ukraine, including Russian troop movements on Ukraine's border," Psaki said. "Russia now has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014."

Earlier, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said Russia is interested in a stable situation on the border and has no intention to infringe on Ukraine's sovereignty.