White House Seeks To Appoint Special Envoy To Halt Construction Of Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:39 PM

White House Seeks to Appoint Special Envoy to Halt Construction of Nord Stream 2 - Reports

The White House is looking to appoint a special envoy tasked with halting construction of the Nord Stream 2 project that would carry Russian gas to Europe, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing current and former US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The White House is looking to appoint a special envoy tasked with halting construction of the Nord Stream 2 project that would carry Russian gas to Europe, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing current and former US officials.

The lead candidate to fill the position is Amos Hochstein, the former US Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs during the Obama era, according to the report. Hochstein stepped down from the supervisory board of Ukraine's Naftogaz late last year.

More Stories From World

