(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that there is no place for such violence that resulted in the killing of Russian national Daria Dugina.

"There is no place for this kind of violence, period, against anybody" Kirby said, adding that Washington has no additional data on who perpetrated the murder or what the motive was.

Dugina was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion on the Mozhaisk highway in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that the Ukrainian intelligence were behind the murder of Dugina and the perpetrator was Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk. The FSB said Vovk arrived in Russia with her daughter on July 23. After a controlled explosion of the car, Vovk and her daughter left for Estonia through the Pskov region.