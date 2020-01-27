UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief To Visit China On Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:37 AM

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday that he is leaving for China on the novel coronavirus outbreak situation

GENEVA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday that he is leaving for China on the novel coronavirus outbreak situation.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter Sunday that he will go to China to meet with the government and health experts to support the coronavirus response, and that his team would understand the latest developments there and strengthen the partnership with China in providing further protection against the outbreak.

The WHO chief added that his agency is working 24/7 to support the Chinese people during this difficult time and to remain in close contact with affected countries, while the WHO is updating all countries on the situation and providing specific guidance on what to do to respond.

The WHO has already activated global networks of experts, quickly developed advice for countries everywhere, and is working with them to activate their response systems, Tedros said.

