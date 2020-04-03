UrduPoint.com
WHO Has Almost $690Mln Pledged By Global Donors For COVID-19 Fight - Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:13 PM

WHO Has Almost $690Mln Pledged by Global Donors for COVID-19 Fight - Chief

The World Health Organization has received pledges of almost $690 million from global donors with most of it coming from Kuwait for its fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The World Health Organization has received pledges of almost $690 million from global donors with most of it coming from Kuwait for its fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"We are delighted to say that almost $690 million has now been pledged... for WHO work [on the COVID-19]," he told reporters at a virtual media briefing. "I would like to thank the state of Kuwait, which is becoming one of the largest donors with a total of $660 million."

