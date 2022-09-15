WHO on Lancet Report on Possible Lab Roots of COVID-19: Search for Origin Underway

The World Health Organization (WHO) has gotten acquainted with the recent report of the Lancet COVID-19 and will continue to search for the origins of coronavirus, the organization said on Thursday

On Wednesday, the Lancet COVID-19 Commission published a report on the origins of COVID-19 based on two-year research. The document did not rule out a laboratory origin of COVID-19. The report also contained a number of recommendations for the international community. Those included steps to control the COVID-19 pandemic, investments to strengthen health systems and the first line of defense against infections, as well as proposals to integrate the global response to future pandemics.

"WHO continues to actively pursue the search for the origins of SARS-CoV-2, with July 2021 marking the establishment of a permanent international Scientific Advisory Group for Origins of Novel Pathogens, or SAGO, which covers both SARS-CoV-2 and future new pathogens," the organization said in a statement.

The WHO generally welcomed recommendations contained in the Lancet's report, but noted that the commission had not conveyed "the full arc of WHO's immediate, multi-year, life-saving response." Moreover, according to the organization, the report contained several "key omissions and misinterpretations" regarding the public health emergency and the scope of WHO's actions.

The Lancet COVID-19 Commission was established by The Lancet journal in June 2020 to study possible reasons for the COVID-19 outbreak. The commission seeks to develop recommendations for the prevention and containment of future outbreaks of new infectious diseases.

In June, economist Jeffrey Sachs, the chairman of the Lancet commission on COVID-19, said that he was "pretty convinced" that the virus had been created in a laboratory using US technologies. According to the commission, the United States resist disclosing details of its research on SARS-CoV-related viruses.