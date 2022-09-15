UrduPoint.com

WHO On Lancet Report On Possible Lab Roots Of COVID-19: Search For Origin Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 08:04 PM

WHO on Lancet Report on Possible Lab Roots of COVID-19: Search for Origin Underway

The World Health Organization (WHO) has gotten acquainted with the recent report of the Lancet COVID-19 and will continue to search for the origins of coronavirus, the organization said on Thursday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The World Health Organization (WHO) has gotten acquainted with the recent report of the Lancet COVID-19 and will continue to search for the origins of coronavirus, the organization said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Lancet COVID-19 Commission published a report on the origins of COVID-19 based on two-year research. The document did not rule out a laboratory origin of COVID-19. The report also contained a number of recommendations for the international community. Those included steps to control the COVID-19 pandemic, investments to strengthen health systems and the first line of defense against infections, as well as proposals to integrate the global response to future pandemics.

"WHO continues to actively pursue the search for the origins of SARS-CoV-2, with July 2021 marking the establishment of a permanent international Scientific Advisory Group for Origins of Novel Pathogens, or SAGO, which covers both SARS-CoV-2 and future new pathogens," the organization said in a statement.

The WHO generally welcomed recommendations contained in the Lancet's report, but noted that the commission had not conveyed "the full arc of WHO's immediate, multi-year, life-saving response." Moreover, according to the organization, the report contained several "key omissions and misinterpretations" regarding the public health emergency and the scope of WHO's actions.

The Lancet COVID-19 Commission was established by The Lancet journal in June 2020 to study possible reasons for the COVID-19 outbreak. The commission seeks to develop recommendations for the prevention and containment of future outbreaks of new infectious diseases.

In June, economist Jeffrey Sachs, the chairman of the Lancet commission on COVID-19, said that he was "pretty convinced" that the virus had been created in a laboratory using US technologies. According to the commission, the United States resist disclosing details of its research on SARS-CoV-related viruses.

Related Topics

World United States June July 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms commitment to work closely with Russi ..

PM reaffirms commitment to work closely with Russia in diverse sectors

5 minutes ago
 Mehmood to review NHA's affected roads infrastruct ..

Mehmood to review NHA's affected roads infrastructure

1 minute ago
 Plain areas to remain hot and dry; rain likely at ..

Plain areas to remain hot and dry; rain likely at isolated places:PMD

1 minute ago
 Lumpy Skin Disease now under control, says DC

Lumpy Skin Disease now under control, says DC

1 minute ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for strategy to control dengue

1 minute ago
 Russian Journalists Caught in Blast in Zaporizhzhi ..

Russian Journalists Caught in Blast in Zaporizhzhia Region, 2 Injured - Broadcas ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.