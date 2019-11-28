UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Reports 440,000 New Measles Cases Globally In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

WHO Reports 440,000 New Measles Cases Globally in 2019

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Over 440,000 people were infected with measles worldwide in 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement published on Wednesday.

"As of 5 November 2019, there have been 440,263 confirmed cases reported to WHO through official monthly reporting by 187 Member States in 2019," the statement said.

According to WHO, large outbreaks of the disease continue, in particular in Madagascar and Nigeria.

As of November 17, there were 250,270 cases of suspected measles in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including 5,110 registered deaths associated with the disease.

All provinces are affected, a national vaccination campaign has begun.

In Europe, several outbreaks of the disease were recorded this year. In particular, in Ukraine, where, according to November data, there were 56,802 cases of measles, 10,126 in Kazakhstan, 3,904 in Georgia and 3,521 in Russia.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that starts in the respiratory system. Its spread has been steadily on the rise since 2016.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe Georgia Kazakhstan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Madagascar Nigeria November 2016 2019 All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman preside ove ..

2 hours ago

Japanese businessmen delegation calls on Pervaiz E ..

2 hours ago

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

2 hours ago

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

2 hours ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to UAE a step in jou ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.