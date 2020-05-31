WHO Says Coronavirus Cases Worldwide Passed 5.8Mln

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The World Health Organization said Saturday that the global coronavirus tally had topped 5.8 million, with 362,705 people dying from COVID-19.

The UN health agency said in the latest situation report that 116,048 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 5,017 patients had died.

Americas continue to lead the count with 2.67 million cases, followed by Europe with 2.12 million. Africa brings up the rear with 96,902 cases.