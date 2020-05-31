UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Coronavirus Cases Worldwide Passed 5.8Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 02:01 AM

WHO Says Coronavirus Cases Worldwide Passed 5.8Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The World Health Organization said Saturday that the global coronavirus tally had topped 5.8 million, with 362,705 people dying from COVID-19.

The UN health agency said in the latest situation report that 116,048 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 5,017 patients had died.

Americas continue to lead the count with 2.67 million cases, followed by Europe with 2.12 million. Africa brings up the rear with 96,902 cases.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Europe Died Lead From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

21 minutes ago

Department of Health provides free COVID-19 testin ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to 17,546 ..

51 minutes ago

Jordan announces four new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Oman reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.