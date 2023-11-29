Wilders taps new 'scout' to form Dutch govt after chaotic start

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Far-right Dutch leader Geert Wilders tried to jump-start his bid to form a governing coalition Tuesday, appointing a new "scout" to lead the process just a day after his handpicked choice quit over fraud allegations.

Wilders, whose stunning general election win on Wednesday sent shockwaves through the Netherlands and the whole of Europe, faces an uphill battle to persuade others to join him in government.

And the already difficult process collapsed in chaos when his first choice, Gom Van Strien, was forced to step down on Monday following reports of fraud at a previous company. "Not my dream start," admitted Wilders.

The new "scout" is former Labour Party education minister Ronald Plasterk. His job is to shuttle between party leaders and work out who is prepared to work with whom.

Plasterk, 66, who has also served as interior minister, as well as university lecturer, columnist and cancer researcher, won "broad support" from top party leaders, according to Lower House chairwoman Vera Bergkamp.

"It is important that after a false start, we get the conversation back on track," Bergkamp told reporters.

Wilders described Plasterk as a "creative mind with great political experience, but also distance" from politics.

"I thought it was a good idea to choose someone from another party... he himself agreed with that," added the 60-year-old firebrand.

In his first news conference as scout, Plasterk said reporters might be surprised to see him standing before them -- "but no one is more surprised than me."

"The outcome of the election is also surprising for many but the country needs to be governed," added Plasterk.

He said he would get down to work immediately, meeting the party leaders with the aim of reporting back to parliament early next month.