Open Menu

Wilders Taps New 'scout' To Form Dutch Govt After Chaotic Start

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Wilders taps new 'scout' to form Dutch govt after chaotic start

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Far-right Dutch leader Geert Wilders tried to jump-start his bid to form a governing coalition Tuesday, appointing a new "scout" to lead the process just a day after his handpicked choice quit over fraud allegations.

Wilders, whose stunning general election win on Wednesday sent shockwaves through the Netherlands and the whole of Europe, faces an uphill battle to persuade others to join him in government.

And the already difficult process collapsed in chaos when his first choice, Gom Van Strien, was forced to step down on Monday following reports of fraud at a previous company. "Not my dream start," admitted Wilders.

The new "scout" is former Labour Party education minister Ronald Plasterk. His job is to shuttle between party leaders and work out who is prepared to work with whom.

Plasterk, 66, who has also served as interior minister, as well as university lecturer, columnist and cancer researcher, won "broad support" from top party leaders, according to Lower House chairwoman Vera Bergkamp.

"It is important that after a false start, we get the conversation back on track," Bergkamp told reporters.

Wilders described Plasterk as a "creative mind with great political experience, but also distance" from politics.

"I thought it was a good idea to choose someone from another party... he himself agreed with that," added the 60-year-old firebrand.

In his first news conference as scout, Plasterk said reporters might be surprised to see him standing before them -- "but no one is more surprised than me."

"The outcome of the election is also surprising for many but the country needs to be governed," added Plasterk.

He said he would get down to work immediately, meeting the party leaders with the aim of reporting back to parliament early next month.

Related Topics

Election Education Europe Interior Minister Parliament Company Job Vera Van Lead Netherlands Cancer From Government Top Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

2 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

2 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

2 hours ago
 Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

2 hours ago
 Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

2 hours ago
 Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

2 hours ago
MCCI, PITB agree to set up software technology par ..

MCCI, PITB agree to set up software technology park in Multan

2 hours ago
 All accused involved in Kolai-Palas girl killing a ..

All accused involved in Kolai-Palas girl killing arrested

2 hours ago
 PAF College Sargodha wins bilingual declamation co ..

PAF College Sargodha wins bilingual declamation contest at Sadiq Public School

2 hours ago
 Economy recovers, posts growth of 2.13% in Q1: NAC ..

Economy recovers, posts growth of 2.13% in Q1: NAC estimates

2 hours ago
 FIA steps up action against Hawala/Hundi, illegal ..

FIA steps up action against Hawala/Hundi, illegal currency exchange traders

2 hours ago
 Sindhi stresses to enhance Pak-China bilateral exc ..

Sindhi stresses to enhance Pak-China bilateral exchanges in education, tech

2 hours ago

More Stories From World