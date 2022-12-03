UrduPoint.com

World Assembly For Women Kicks Off In Tokyo After Three-Year Hiatus

Published December 03, 2022

World Assembly for Women Kicks Off in Tokyo After Three-Year Hiatus

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) World Assembly for Women: WAW! 2022 kicked off in Tokyo on Saturday for the first time since March 2019 as its participants are discussing issues of gender equality, enhancement of women's role in politics and the economy.

The conference began with a moment of silence for Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who initiated holding the first assembly in 2014. Japanese current leader Fumio Kishida delivered the opening address.

"It is indeed a great pleasure that I see the first holding of WAW! in the last three years. In the past several decades, including developing nations and the whole world, women have made major strides in the society. However, on the other hand, I note that there are major challenges still remaining such as social discrepancies for women and girls, as well as gender inequality," Kishida said in his speech.

The prime minister stated that it was necessary for social development that women's position was heard and taken into account when political measures were taken, adding that the Japanese government had already been doing that by adopting the legislation to close the gender pay gap in the country.

Such prominent figures as former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and others also gave a welcome speech to the participants of the conference.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu took part in the conference's high-level round table discussion where she shared her country's experience in promoting gender equality by taking such measures as the introduction of gender quotas in politics to enhance women's representation in Moldova's political life.

On the sidelines of the conference, Sandu also met with Kishida to discuss economic ties between the two countries.

The conference held in Tokyo is the first one since March 2019, with the events that were scheduled for 2020 and 2021 canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

