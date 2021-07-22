Wuhan Institute of Virology Says Neither Created Coronavirus Nor Let It Leak From Lab

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Wuhan Institute of Virology said on Thursday that it had never created the coronavirus and, therefore, did not let it leak from a laboratory.

"Until December 31, 2019, the Wuhan Institute of Virology had never studied and faced COVID-19. The Wuhan Institute of Virology has never synthesized, created COVID and never let it leak.

Moreover, no employee or student of the institute had not been infected with COVID-19 until that moment," a representative of the institute said at a press conference.

He stressed that there was no evidence of an artificial origin of the virus and its leak from the laboratory.

"Scientists have reached a consensus that COVID-19is of a natural origin. Experts have published a statement saying that there is no evidence of the artificial origin of COVID-19 and its leak from the laboratory," the representative said.