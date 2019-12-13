Xi congratulates Mamibian president on re-election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to Hage Geingob on his re-election as president of Namibia.

In the message dated Dec.

5, Xi stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Namibia relations and stands ready to work with Geingob to deepen bilateral win-win cooperation in various fields and lift the China-Namibia comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation to new levels, so as to bring benefits to both countries and their peoples.