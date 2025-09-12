New GATIS Report Urges Inclusive Growth As Global Trade In Services Faces Gaps, Barriers
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Global Alliance for Trade in Services (GATIS) officially released a report titled “Trend on Inclusive Development of Global Trade in Services 2025” at the 2025 Global Entrepreneurs Summit on Trade in Services held in Beijing.
As per GATIS, against the backdrop of profound changes in the global economic, geopolitical, technological, and security systems, trade in services, with its higher growth rate and more efficient resource utilization, has become a key engine of global economic development.
In 2024, global trade volume reached a record high of approximately $33 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 3.7%%. Of which, trade in services grew by 9%, around $500 billion more than 2023, becoming the Primary driving force of overall world trade expansion.
GATIS President Jiang Zengwei highlighted the dual nature of the current global landscape of trade in services in his remarks. He noted that digital technologies have powerfully enabled trade in services, driving sustained high-speed growth and making it a core engine of global economic development and innovation. At the same time, he warned that factors such as unilateralism, geopolitical conflicts, digital divides, trade protectionism, supply chain restructuring, and differences in development foundations are creating uncertainty, instability, and imbalance in the sector, CEN reported.
Jiang emphasized that developing economies, small and medium enterprises, and vulnerable groups—including women—still face significant gaps in fair participation and equitable access to benefits. “Promoting inclusive development in trade in services is an urgent necessity to address current challenges and achieve balanced global economic and trade growth,” he pinpointed.
The report, grounded in a global perspective, systematically explains the definition and connotation of “inclusive development.” Aiming at inclusive development of trade in services in the context of digital transformation, it objectively analyzes the latest trends and structural changes in inclusive development of trade in services, analyzes the main affecting factors affecting inclusive development of trade in services, explores the establishment of an evaluation system for inclusive development of trade in services, and, based on an analysis of the main challenges facing inclusive development of trade in services, offers targeted recommendations across four dimensions: policies, industries, rules and promotion measures.
Echoing the report’s focus on technology-driven inclusion, Dorothy Tembo, Deputy Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC), pointed out that trade in services has become a vital pillar of the global economy. Tembo highlighted that the growth of trade in services not only strengthens the sector itself but also reshapes global trade patterns and creates opportunities for a wide range of market participants, particularly small and medium enterprises.
She emphasized that leveraging digital technologies must avoid fragmented or isolated approaches to fully support inclusive development.
In line with efforts to harness digital technologies and artificial intelligence to advance services and digital trade, GATIS also announced new initiatives in the areas of digital economy and aviation, aimed at consolidating industry resources and enhancing the alliance’s capacity to support development in these sectors.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
More Stories From World
-
New GATIS Report urges inclusive growth as Global Trade in Services faces gaps, barriers56 seconds ago
-
CIFTIS Forum showcases green energy progress, urges global climate collaboration51 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan’s traditions of tolerance continue to shape its modern identity: Maksudov51 minutes ago
-
CIFTIS Forum showcases green energy progress, urges global climate collaboration1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hayat presents his credentials to Presidents of EU Commission, Council3 hours ago
-
President Zardari arrives in Chengdu, China4 hours ago
-
Singapore Govt pledges $50,000 to support flood-hit Pakistani people5 hours ago
-
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike5 hours ago
-
Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat corruption8 hours ago
-
UN calls for lifting of workplace ban on its local women aid workers in Afghanistan10 hours ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion shines at Paris' International Village of Gastronomy11 hours ago
-
Pakistan rebukes Israel for citing Osama bin Laden incident in defence of its Doha strike14 hours ago