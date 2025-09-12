CIFTIS Forum Showcases Green Energy Progress, Urges Global Climate Collaboration
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 09:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The 4th Forum on Meteorology and Economy was held as part of the ongoing 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on September 11. Themed “Climate Change and Green Energy”, the forum brought together international organizations, experts, and industry leaders to discuss ways to strengthen renewable energy systems and climate services.
Currently, wind and solar power account for 31% of global installed capacity. Research shows that every 1°C rise in temperature can increase peak electricity demand by 4.5%, making “meteorological conditions a critical factor for power system stability as new energy scales expand and extreme weather becomes more frequent,” said Liu Zehong, Vice Chairman of the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO). To address these challenges, GEIDCO together with China’s National Climate Centre, released the Global New Energy Power Generation Annual Forecast Report 2025 in April, a first-of-its-kind study integrating meteorological factors into long-term renewable power projections.
2024 was the hottest year on record, with multiple climate indicators signaling extreme conditions. Zhang Wenjian, adviser to the President of the World Meteorological Organization, emphasized that the energy sector, which accounts for roughly three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions, must be central to climate efforts.
“Energy must be placed at the heart of climate action,” Zhang said, urging stronger international cooperation to accelerate the green transition.
China’s own progress in renewable energy stood out. By the end of 2024, the country’s cumulative renewable capacity reached 1.41 billion kilowatts, representing 42% of total installed capacity. Wind power has held the top global ranking for 15 consecutive years, and solar for 10 years. Xu Xiaofeng, President of the China Meteorological Service Association (CMSA), highlighted that these achievements reflect China’s firm commitment to peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals under the Paris Agreement.
The forum also served as a platform to explore collaborative solutions, fostering technical innovation and international cooperation in linking climate action with renewable energy development. Industry participants showcased practical innovations, such as solar-storage systems designed to maintain stable energy supply under extreme weather conditions, illustrating China’s contribution to a resilient global energy system.
Recent Stories
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
More Stories From World
-
CIFTIS Forum showcases green energy progress, urges global climate collaboration1 minute ago
-
Ambassador Hayat presents his credentials to Presidents of EU Commission, Council2 hours ago
-
President Zardari arrives in Chengdu, China3 hours ago
-
Singapore Govt pledges $50,000 to support flood-hit Pakistani people4 hours ago
-
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike4 hours ago
-
Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat corruption7 hours ago
-
UN calls for lifting of workplace ban on its local women aid workers in Afghanistan9 hours ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion shines at Paris' International Village of Gastronomy10 hours ago
-
Pakistan rebukes Israel for citing Osama bin Laden incident in defence of its Doha strike13 hours ago
-
Pakistan urged UNSC to hold Israel accountable for its 'unprovoked aggression' against Qatar19 hours ago
-
Palestinians left with ‘no safe place’ to go as Israel presses on with Gaza attacks21 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia grants 1.65 mln barrels of crude oil to Syria21 hours ago