Uzbekistan’s traditions of tolerance continue to shape its modern identity: Maksudov

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Uzbekistan is undergoing a new stage of development marked by sweeping reforms across political, economic, cultural, and educational spheres, with particular emphasis on promoting religious tolerance and interfaith harmony, a senior official said.

Speaking at the international forum 'Dialogue of Declarations' in Tashkent and Samarkand, Davronbek Maksudov, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs of Uzbekistan, said the reforms initiated under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Uzbekistan - 203 Strategy have laid a strong foundation for national renewal and sustainable development.

He said Uzbekistan’s efforts to strengthen interfaith dialogue and protect freedom of religion have been widely acknowledged by the international community. In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted Uzbekistan’s resolution on ‘Enlightenment and Religious Tolerance’, which promotes education and enlightenment as effective tools to counter extremism and terrorism.

As a continuation of that initiative, Uzbekistan hosted the first ‘Dialogue of Declarations’ forum in 2022, resulting in the adoption of the Bukhara Declaration, complementing similar declarations issued in Marrakesh, Makkah, Jakarta, Potomac, and Punta del Este. The second edition of the forum, currently underway, underscores Uzbekistan’s commitment to advancing interfaith harmony at both national and international levels.

Maksudov highlighted that Uzbekistan is home to more than 130 nationalities and 16 religious confessions, with over 2,300 registered religious organizations.

He stressed that freedom of religion is safeguarded by law, and citizens of all faiths can freely practice their beliefs, making tolerance and coexistence a cornerstone of social stability.

He also pointed to recent achievements, including the establishment of major religious and educational institutions such as the Center of Islamic Civilization, the International Islamic academy, and research centers named after prominent Islamic scholars. These institutions, he said, reflect Uzbekistan’s philosophy of ‘Enlightenment against Ignorance’ and intend to equip younger generations with knowledge and values rooted in tolerance and respect.

Commemorations of key anniversaries of non-Islamic faiths including the Russian Orthodox, Armenian Apostolic, and Bahai communities have also been officially celebrated, reflecting the country’s inclusive approach. Additionally, nearly half a million citizens have performed Hajj and Umrah, while thousands more have made pilgrimages to sacred sites abroad.

“Uzbekistan’s centuries-old traditions of tolerance and hospitality, rooted in its history as a hub of the Silk Road, continue to shape its modern identity,” Maksudov said. “The participation of diverse international delegates in the ‘Dialogue of Declarations’ is clear evidence of the global recognition of Uzbekistan’s policies in advancing religious freedom and interfaith harmony.”