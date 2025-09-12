CIFTIS Forum showcases green energy progress, urges global climate collaboration

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The 4th Forum on Meteorology and Economy was held as part of the ongoing 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on September 11. Themed “Climate Change and Green Energy”, the forum brought together international organizations, experts, and industry leaders to discuss ways to strengthen renewable energy systems and climate services.

Currently, wind and solar power account for 31% of global installed capacity. Research shows that every 1°C rise in temperature can increase peak electricity demand by 4.5%, making “meteorological conditions a critical factor for power system stability as new energy scales expand and extreme weather becomes more frequent,” said Liu Zehong, Vice Chairman of the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO). To address these challenges, GEIDCO together with China’s National Climate Centre, released the Global New Energy Power Generation Annual Forecast Report 2025 in April, a first-of-its-kind study integrating meteorological factors into long-term renewable power projections.

2024 was the hottest year on record, with multiple climate indicators signaling extreme conditions. Zhang Wenjian, adviser to the President of the World Meteorological Organization, emphasized that the energy sector, which accounts for roughly three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions, must be central to climate efforts.

“Energy must be placed at the heart of climate action,” Zhang said, urging stronger international cooperation to accelerate the green transition.

China’s own progress in renewable energy stood out. By the end of 2024, the country’s cumulative renewable capacity reached 1.41 billion kilowatts, representing 42% of total installed capacity. Wind power has held the top global ranking for 15 consecutive years, and solar for 10 years. Xu Xiaofeng, President of the China Meteorological Service Association (CMSA), highlighted that these achievements reflect China’s firm commitment to peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals under the Paris Agreement.

The forum also served as a platform to explore collaborative solutions, fostering technical innovation and international cooperation in linking climate action with renewable energy development. Industry participants showcased practical innovations, such as solar-storage systems designed to maintain stable energy supply under extreme weather conditions, illustrating China’s contribution to a resilient global energy system.

