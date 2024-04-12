Xinjiang's Railway Ports Handle Over 4,000 China-Europe Freight Train Trips
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM
URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The Horgos Port and the Alataw Pass, two major railway ports in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have handled more than 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips since the beginning of this year, accounting for over 40 percent of the national total.
To date, the number of China-Europe freight train trips passing through the two ports has exceeded 72,000 since the ports kicked off operations, Urumqi Customs said on Friday, adding that the two ports have continued to enhance their services for the freight trains.
Xinjiang has adopted paperless operations for information exchange between customs and railway departments, effectively streamlining procedures for freight trains.
These measures have played an important role in boosting trade among the countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.
"The Alataw Pass has set up a dedicated window for China-Europe freight trains, offering a variety of streamlined customs clearance measures. We also actively engage with enterprises, offering guidance on declaration procedures and addressing any queries they may have," said Wu Nanshi, a customs officer at the Alataw Pass.
