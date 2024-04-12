Open Menu

Xinjiang's Railway Ports Handle Over 4,000 China-Europe Freight Train Trips

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Xinjiang's railway ports handle over 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The Horgos Port and the Alataw Pass, two major railway ports in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have handled more than 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips since the beginning of this year, accounting for over 40 percent of the national total.

To date, the number of China-Europe freight train trips passing through the two ports has exceeded 72,000 since the ports kicked off operations, Urumqi Customs said on Friday, adding that the two ports have continued to enhance their services for the freight trains.

Xinjiang has adopted paperless operations for information exchange between customs and railway departments, effectively streamlining procedures for freight trains.

These measures have played an important role in boosting trade among the countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

"The Alataw Pass has set up a dedicated window for China-Europe freight trains, offering a variety of streamlined customs clearance measures. We also actively engage with enterprises, offering guidance on declaration procedures and addressing any queries they may have," said Wu Nanshi, a customs officer at the Alataw Pass.

Related Topics

Exchange China Road Urumqi May

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From World