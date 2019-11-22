Yemeni Peace Deal Seeks to Unite 'Legitimate Forces' - Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek has praised the recent power-sharing deal with southern separatists as a way of uniting the nation's legitimate forces against a common enemy, in an interview to Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek has praised the recent power-sharing deal with southern separatists as a way of uniting the nation's legitimate forces against a common enemy, in an interview to Sputnik.

The Yemeni government signed an agreement with the southern militia on November 5 to stop the occupation of its interim seat in Aden and bring the separatists back into the fold.

"It unites and enables the legitimate forces and the state's authorities to continue the process of the state rebuilding and end the coup," Malek said.

He maintained that unity was the Yemeni government's primal goal from early on and would help it address the people's basic needs and fight Houthi rebels, who overran much of the north in 2014.

"We put such priorities, as providing services, extending security, paying salaries and reforming the institutions, in the forefront to unite our home against the Houthi militias," Malek said.

The Southern Transitional Council � the government's ally since 2015 and until it went rogue and seized southern territories in August � was promised jobs in a joint cabinet, which is expected to be formed next month.