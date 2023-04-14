UrduPoint.com

Yemen's Houthis Say Negotiations With Saudi Arabia Progressing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Yemen's Houthis Say Negotiations With Saudi Arabia Progressing

Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Friday progress had been reached at negotiations with Saudi Arabia, which took place in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa over the past six days

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Friday progress had been reached at negotiations with Saudi Arabia, which took place in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa over the past six days.

"Delegations have finished their negotiation work in Sanaa after serious and positive discussions and progress on some issues, with the hope of completing discussions on outstanding issues at a later date," top Houthi negotiator Mohammed Abdessalam said on Twitter.

He also thanked the mediators from Oman for their efforts in helping delegations find solutions to disputed issues.

The parties discussed a ceasefire in Yemen and the start of a comprehensive political process.

At the same time, a Yemeni diplomatic source told Sputnik that the parties agreed to hold another round of negotiations after the end of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Earlier this month, a Yemeni diplomatic source told Sputnik that the Houthis and the Yemeni government had reached an agreement to extend the truce for six months.

The previous truce expired in October 2022, but the parties were not able to reach an agreement on its extension immediately afterward because of the Houthis' demand that the government allocate to them part of the revenues from oil and gas sales from government-controlled territories.

The Houthis and the Yemeni government started a three-day UN-supervised prisoner exchange earlier on Friday.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Firing Prisoner Exchange Twitter Yemen Oman Oil Saudi Progress Same Sanaa Saudi Arabia March October Gas 2015 From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi receives GCC Secretary-General

Al Bowardi receives GCC Secretary-General

3 minutes ago
 Brazil, China Support BRICS Expansion - Joint Stat ..

Brazil, China Support BRICS Expansion - Joint Statement

7 minutes ago
 Denmark to Deliver CAESAR Howitzers to Ukraine in ..

Denmark to Deliver CAESAR Howitzers to Ukraine in Coming Weeks - Defense Ministr ..

7 minutes ago
 China Conducts Mid-Course Missile Interception Tes ..

China Conducts Mid-Course Missile Interception Test - Defense Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Macron to Sign Law on Pension Reform in Next Two D ..

Macron to Sign Law on Pension Reform in Next Two Days - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Brazil, China to Boost Investment in Railways, Por ..

Brazil, China to Boost Investment in Railways, Ports - Joint Statement

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.