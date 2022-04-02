UrduPoint.com

Yemen's Houthis Welcome Two-Month Truce Proposed By UN

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Yemen's Houthis Welcome Two-Month Truce Proposed by UN

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, welcomes the two-month truce proposed by the United Nations to the sides to the Yemeni conflict, the movement's chief negotiator at talks with the government, Mohammed Abdulsalam, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said that the sides to the Yemen conflict have agreed to a two-month halt of all offensive military operations.

"We welcome the two-month humanitarian ceasefire under the auspices of the UN, declared by the UN special envoy for Yemen (Hans Grundberg)," Abdulsalam said.

According to him, during the truce, the Sanaa International Airport will be open for a number of flights and the port of Al Hudaydah will be open for a number of ships delivering petroleum.

The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has been going on since 2014. The situation was further aggravated in 2015 after a coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side and began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and drones at Saudi and UAE oil facilities.

Last month, the Houthis intensified their attacks after Saudi Arabia executed 81 people, including three Yemeni prisoners of war.

Related Topics

Firing United Nations Yemen UAE Oil Saudi Al Hudaydah Sanaa Saudi Arabia 2015 All Government Airport

Recent Stories

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working ..

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working hand-in-hand for all peoples' ..

1 hour ago
 Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizi ..

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizing Humanitarian Corridors - Re ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, ..

Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, economy & cooperation: Dr Moe ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan working with developed nations to strengt ..

Pakistan working with developed nations to strengthen cooperation for economic s ..

2 hours ago
 PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry ..

PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

2 hours ago
 S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Cre ..

S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Credit to Rosneft - Treasury

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.