Yorkshire Becomes Ninth Region Of England To Declare Drought - UK Gov't

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The UK Environment Agency has declared drought in Yorkshire, the largest region of England, the UK government said on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday 16 August, the Environment Agency subsequently confirmed that Yorkshire had also moved into Drought status," the government said on its website.

Prior to Yorkshire, drought was declared in eight out of 14 regions of England, namely Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, and East Midlands.

The UK government last declared drought in 2018 and banned people from hosepipe watering.

Last Friday, UK water supply company Yorkshire Waters announced a temporary hosepipe ban in Yorkshire as many parts of the country continued to experience drought conditions and the driest summer in 50 years.

The United Kingdom has been facing an abnormal heat wave since July, with the temperature reaching a record-high of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 19.

